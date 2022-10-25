An Amazon delivery driver in Missouri was found dead Monday night after authorities believe the man was killed by two dogs.

Deputies from the Ray County Sheriff’s Office went to a home in Excelsior Springs at about 7 p.m. after neighbors called about an Amazon van that had been parked in front of a home for hours, according to local media reports.

Responding deputies found the man’s body in the front yard and two highly aggressive dogs — a German shepherd and an English mastiff, according to KSHB. Both dogs were shot and killed by deputies.

The man’s injuries were consistent with those of an animal attack, but authorities said they’ll wait for the medical examiner to confirm an official cause of death.

“Due to the fact of the nature of some of the injuries to the male driver, we can’t confirm or deny if they were the cause of the death of the driver; however, we wanted to be safe,” Sheriff Scott Childers said, according to WDAF-TV.

The dogs’ owners appeared to be out of town, according to the sheriff. Excelsior Springs is about a half-hour drive from Kansas City.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is “deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family.” They went on to say that the company will be providing support to the driver’s family and to his co-workers.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.