Two Arizona organizations have filed a federal lawsuit accusing a “vigilante” group of voter intimidation and seeking a temporary restraining order against its activities.

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, a retirees’ association, and the Latino advocacy group Voto Latino say in their lawsuit that Clean Elections USA and its founder, Melody Jennings, have a “coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation” in violation of federal voting and civil rights laws.

“Defendants’ organized vigilante groups have already turned away voters. Under any circumstance, Defendants’ conduct would be objectively intimidating,” the lawsuit says. “But, in the current charged political climate, Defendants’ actions carry with them exacerbated threats. There is no guarantee that the crowds that Defendants have mobilized and are continuing to stoke will remain peaceful.”

Law enforcement in Phoenix said Monday it’s ramping up security at ballot drop box locations in the wake of alleged intimation incidents, such as people filming videos of voters and their license plates, and watching over the boxes while masked, carrying guns and wearing tactical vests. At least a half-dozen reports of voter intimidation have been filed with local or federal officials.

Ms. Jennings has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and defended the actions of those associated with her group on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump’s social media site.

“Knowing that we the citizens of the United States are protecting the rule of law is very satisfying,” she posted late Monday.

In another post about her members carrying firearms, Ms. Jennings wrote: “I am not responsible for individual’s decisions. We are all unique and make plenty as adults. Still a free country last time I checked. Whether I agree or disagree with individuals in how they walk out their patriotism, if they are law abiding, it’s not my call or yours. Optically I don’t love it. Personal opinion. I would not make this choice & I prefer people in my group not choose this.”

The lawsuit, filed Monday, came the same day Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed that the Department of Justice “will not permit voters to be intimidated” ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.

“The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and will not permit voters to be intimidated,” Mr. Garland told reporters.

