The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee is demanding answers after the State Department approved a grant to fund a dozen drag shows in Ecuador as part of its global cultural outreach program.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken made public Tuesday, Texas Rep. Michael T. McCaul highlighted the recently awarded grant totaling nearly $21,000 to Ecuador’s Abraham Lincoln North American Cultural Center to host 12 drag theater performances designed to “promote diversity and inclusion.” The award raises “significant questions” about the administration’s foreign policy objectives, Mr. McCaul said.

“It is difficult to imagine how the department determined that funding ‘drag theater performances’ would be a worthwhile use of taxpayer dollars or consistent in any way with the program objectives outlined above,” wrote the Texas lawmaker, who is in line to take over the Foreign Affairs panel if Republicans capture the House in November’s midterm elections.

The $20,600 award is part of a program designed to “support the achievement of U.S. foreign policy goals and objectives, advance national interests, and enhance national security by informing and influencing foreign publics and by expanding and strengthening the relationship between the people and government of the United States and citizens of the rest of the world,” according to the State Department filing.

The project grant was funded on Sept. 30 and runs through August of next year. The grant is being administered by the office of the State Department’s undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs.

The drag show grant ignited a firestorm on Twitter after it was listed as required by law by the State Department at USASpending.gov.

“Of all the ways we spend money through the State Department, this has to be the dumbest idea possible,” one user wrote. “Keep drag shows in bars where they belong.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, has called for cuts to the State Department budget over the grants.

“Note to self: The Department of State has excess funds that need to be cut next year,” she wrote on Twitter.

The goal of the program is to “promote tolerance” and “provide new opportunities for LGBTQI+ Ecuadorians to express themselves freely and safely,” the State Department told the Washington Examiner.

The abbreviation LGBTQI+ refers to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex people.

“LGBTQI+ people across the globe deserve to live in societies free from targeted violence and discrimination. Recent data suggest an alarming and deadly rise in violence against LGBTQI+ persons in Ecuador,” the State Department spokesperson said.

But Mr. McCaul is questioning the State Department’s rationale and is demanding that the department hand over internal documents and communications related to the grant and give a staff-level briefing on how and why it was approved.

“To assist Congress in conducting its constitutional oversight responsibilities, please provide a staff-level briefing as soon as possible,” he wrote.

