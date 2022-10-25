McDonald’s is bringing the cult classic McRib to its menus for a limited time starting on Monday and branding it a “farewell tour” for the sandwich.

The McRib, for the uninitiated, consists of a boneless pork patty in the shape of a rack of ribs, slathered in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions.

The sandwich has headlined fall menus nationwide for McDonald’s for the last three years, but the company has decided the latest return is a “farewell tour” with the implication that the sandwich will not return to menus for a long while.

The tour is scheduled to last from Monday until Nov. 20.

“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when — or if — the McRib is coming back,” McDonald’s said.

For devotees of the sandwich, McRib merch with a nostalgia theme will be sold on the restaurant’s online store starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4.

