Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz said Tuesday night that Democrat John Fetterman’s views on border security and immigration are a recipe for disaster.

In their first debate showdown in their battle for Pennsylvania’s open seat, Mr. Oz said Mr. Fetterman supports “open border” policies that will increase the flow of fentanyl into the country and continue to destroy lives across Pennsylvania.

“Yet John Fetterman not only wants an open border, not only supports sanctuary cities, but he wants to legalize all hard drugs in America — including narcotics,” Mr. Oz said. “That is out of touch with everybody.”

Mr. Fetterman accused Mr. Oz of lying about his record on drugs despite the fact he stated in past interviews he is for “decriminalization across the board.”

Asked by moderators to address Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent assertion the US-Mexico border is secure, Mr. Fetterman said his immigration approach seeks to balance border security with compassion.

“I believe we need a comprehensive and bipartisan solution for our immigration,” he said.

“I don’t ever recall in the Statue of Liberty they say, you know, ‘take our tired huddled masses and put them on a bus and use cheap political stunt about them,’” an allusion to recent actions by Republican governors in border states sending illegals to liberal bastions in the north.

Pushing back, Mr. Oz said Mr. Fetterman is not “addressing the elephant in the room - fentanyl,” but the debate moderators then shifted subjects.

