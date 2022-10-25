Former President Barack Obama is providing a boost for Democratic candidates across the country with a series of personalized ads in swing states.

Mr. Obama has launched television, radio and digital ads for gubernatorial and Senate candidates in a number of states including Nevada, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Illinois.

“Cheri works hard. She’s honest. And most importantly, she always puts the people first … this is going to be a close race, and we can’t afford to get it wrong,” Mr. Obama says in an ad for North Carolina Senate candidate Cheri Beasley.

In his promotional ads, Mr. Obama zeroes in on abortion, the cost of prescription drugs and the state of democracy.

In an ad for Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman, Mr. Obama highlights the candidate’s commitment to protecting women’s rights to abortion.

A separate ad in Wisconsin for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, seeking to unseat GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, warns voters that the control of the Senate relies on the state.

“Wisconsin, you’ve got a big responsibility this year. Control of the Senate is in your hands,” Mr. Obama says.

He also targets young voters in a digital ad that encourages youth turnout at the polls and makes several cultural references, like the HBO drama “Euphoria” and singer Rihanna’s new album.

“Two years ago, more young people voted than in any other election since the 1970s. And because you did, the direction of the country changed,” Mr. Obama says.

Mr. Obama is preparing to stump in person with candidates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Nevada.

He is expected to release more ads next week, with less than two weeks until Election Day.

Republicans have an edge in the midterm elections: Historically, the party that controls the White House loses seats in the midterms.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.