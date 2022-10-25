The monthly price for a coterie of Apple services, including Apple TV+, Apple Music, and the Apple One bundle, have all been increased as of Monday.

The price for Apple TV+, originally $4.99 monthly, had never been increased up to this point. The streaming service will now cost $6.99 monthly. The annual price for the service jumped from $49 to $69, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Apple Music’s individual plan, meanwhile, went up a dollar from $9.99 monthly to $10.99 monthly. The family plan price increased from $14.99 to $16.99 monthly, while the annual plan jumped from $99 to $109.

The Apple One bundle, which includes Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, Fitness+, and more cloud storage, has bumped its individual plan price from $14.95 to $16.95. The family plan jumped from $19.95 to $22.95, and the premium plan has been hiked from $29.95 to $32.95.

In a statement to CNBC, Apple explained the reasoning for the price hikes.

“The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs,” the company said.

In regards to Apple TV+, Apple noted “We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment.”

