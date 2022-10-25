The Congressional Progressive Caucus on Tuesday withdrew its letter urging President Biden to negotiate with Russia over the war in Ukraine after it sparked a backlash among fellow Democrats.

CPC Chair Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, said the letter “was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting.”

Ms. Jayapal, who is eyeing a bid to become the leader of the House Democrats next year, said she accepted responsibility for the move.

She said due to the timing, the letter was being “conflated” with recent comments by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, that were interpreted as suggesting a possible end to U.S. aid to Ukraine if the GOP wins control of the House.

Mr. McCarthy said the U.S. should not issue a “blank check” for further Ukraine funding.

Democrats seized on Mr. McCarthy’s comments to label the party “Putin Republicans.”

