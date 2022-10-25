The U.S. military over the weekend launched an airstrike against fighters with the al-Shabaab terror group who were attacking forces from the Somali National Army, U.S. Africa Command said Tuesday.

The airstrike happened Sunday about 135 miles north-northwest of Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and killed two members of al-Shabaab. There were no reports of civilian injuries, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement.

“U.S. Africa Command takes great measures to prevent civilian casualties. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command’s operations to promote a more secure and stable Africa,” officials said.

Africa Command officials said they are continuing to assess the mission and will provide further updates once information is confirmed. They declined to identify the units involved in the airstrike or the weapon systems used, citing operational security.

Al-Shabaab is the largest and most “kinetically active” al Qaeda network in the world, and has proved its will and capability to attack U.S. forces and threaten U.S. security interests, Africa Command officials said.

“U.S. Africa Command, alongside its partners, continues to take action to prevent this malicious terrorist group from planning and conducting attacks on civilians,” officials said.

