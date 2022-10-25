Six visitors stranded in Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona spent hours underground Sunday after an elevator broke down.

Firefighters helped a family of four — two parents with young children — climb the 21 flights of stairs, around 200 feet, out of the caverns while the malfunctioning elevator was out of commission.

Two other tourists waited it out in a motel suite located in the caverns and were able to take the repaired elevator out of the caverns on Monday. The husband was capable of making the ascent out of the cave, but his wife was not, prompting him to stay underground with her.

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.