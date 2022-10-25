The unofficial “world’s dirtiest man” — who refused to bathe himself for decades — died at 94 in his home country of Iran, state media reported Tuesday.

The man known as Amou Haji, a term of endearment for an elderly person, hadn’t bathed in nearly 70 years for fear of “getting sick,” according to an official in the southern village of Dejgah where the man died.

Locals told state media that Amou Haji dealt with “emotional setbacks” when he was young that caused him to avoid bathing. However, he became convinced to wash for the first time in decades earlier this year.

الإعلان عن وفاة الرجل الملقّب بـ(أقذر شخص في العالم) لأنه لم يستحم منذ 50عام.

لم يستحم كل هذه المدة خوفاً من المرض، وهو إيراني أعزب اسمه “عمو حاجي” شره في التدخين، أخذه أهل القرية قبل أشهر ليستحم بالقوة ومات بعدها بعمر 94عام في قرية “دجة” غرب إيران وذلك بحسب وسائل إعلام إيرانية pic.twitter.com/u1itceW9eo — لحظات - MOMENTS (@mennts) October 25, 2022

Amou Haji regularly ate roadkill, smoked a pipe filled with animal excrement and also smoked multiple cigarettes at once, according to a Tehran Times report in 2014.

He was the subject of a 2013 documentary titled “The Strange Life of Amou Haji.”

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.