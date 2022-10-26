Customs and Border Protection agents nabbed a vessel transporting 2,646 pounds of cocaine near Vieques Island in Puerto Rico Wednesday.

The seized narcotics are worth about $26.4 million in street value. The two-engine vessel, called a “yola,” had two passengers onboard, who claimed they were U.S. citizens.

The yola was spotted by CBP Air and Marine Operations aircraft, who notified a CBP Coastal Interceptor vessel.

“Smuggling attempts into Puerto Rico come from many areas throughout the island. AMO agents are committed to use all our capabilities to interdict them throughout our coastal areas,” said Augusto Reyes, director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI agents took possession of the seized cocaine and the two unnamed passengers for prosecution.