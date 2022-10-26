NEWS AND OPINION:

It’s always interesting to check in on the New York Young Republicans Club, which was established in 1911 and has organizational roots reaching all the way back to the New York Young Men’s Republican Union, which was formed in June 1856. They are, to say the least, very active and host a speaker’s series, networking events, get-out-the-vote efforts and a “Wide Awakes” group which is described as a “political strike force.”

The organization does know how to party, however. On Thursday, they will host the “4th Annual Rooftop MAGAween Party” at an undisclosed location in Manhattan.

Yes, that’s “MAGAween” — a seasonal term that has been around for at least four years and makes creative use of “MAGA,” the acronym of “Make America Great Again” — the campaign slogan of former President Donald Trump.

There will be complimentary libations; fancy Halloween dress is encouraged.

“Get creative, scary, and downright spooky, wear your best costume and join us for our most popular party. Costume contest awards will be handed out during our event so show up to win,” the organization advises its membership.

Also on the calendar: A “Paint the Town Red Election Night Party” with Stefano Forte, a New York State Senate candidate.

“Show up to the polls and then come over to our election night party to help us paint the town red,” the organization advises.

Then there’s their annual gala in December which includes an appearance by Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, and Human Events senior editor and broadcast commentator Jack Posobiec.

The trust factor

Americans still have some notable trust in the nation’s scientists according to a survey of more than 10,000 U.S. adults released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center.

“Roughly three-in-ten Americans register the strongest level of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s interests (28% a great deal) while at least three-quarters — 77% — have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists. The 23% remainder has not too much or no confidence in scientists to act in the public’s interests,” the poll analysis said.

“A large majority of Democrats (89%) say they have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists to act in the public’s best interests, including 41% who say they have a great deal of confidence. By comparison, 63% of Republicans have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists (including just 15% who have a great deal),” the analysis noted.

The wide-ranging poll also gauged public trust in other fields, with the highest trust placed in medical scientists — who earned the confidence of 80% of the respondents.

The military was in second place earning trust from 77% — up by 4 percentage points since a similar poll conducted last year. And who, pray tell, is at the bottom of the list?

Just 28% of U.S. adults say they have at least a fair amount of confidence in elected officials to act in the public’s interests, and 71% have little or no confidence in them to do so,” the analysis advised.

See the complete numbers in the Poll du Jour at the column’s end.

Not buying it

“My administration is announcing new actions to lower the cost of everyday living for American families, to put more money in the pockets of middle-income and working-class Americans, to hold big corporations accountable,” President Biden said in a lengthy public speech on Wednesday.

Yes, well. Some are not buying any of it.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel deems his remarks “delusional,” among other things.

“Nobody believes President Biden and the Democrats’ lies. Families are worse off as everything costs more and their paychecks are worth less. Putting our nation back on track and placing a check on Biden’s failed agenda is why it is so important to vote for Republicans up and down the ballot this election,” Mrs. McDaniel noted in a written statement to Inside the Beltway.

She also cited current numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, noting that the latest Consumer Price Index has risen by 8.2%, core consumer prices are up by 6.6%, average hourly earnings fell by 3% and that real wages have fallen every month since Mr. Biden introduced his $1.9 trillion “stimulus” package.

For the lexicon

“Red Tsunami Watch.”

It used to be that a “red wave” of Republican victories in elections was enough to describe the Grand Old Party’s status as polls opened and votes were counted. The wave has grown larger.

Josh Kraushaar — political analyst for Axios — has declared that there is now a “red tsunami watch” underway.

“Polling, spending trends and conversations with leading Democratic and Republican strategists suggest it’s now very possible House Republicans win back the majority on Nov. 8 with more than 20 House seats — once the upper range of most analysts’ projections,” he wrote.

“The big picture: Two weeks out from the midterms, evidence points to a re-emerging red wave that could sweep in GOP control of both chambers. In the Senate, Republican officials are now bullish they’ll gain at least the one seat necessary to regain the majority. Why it matters: The national political environment shapes the trajectory of all the battleground races, meaning a big enough wave could touch some of the bluest districts,” Mr. Kraushaar said.

The phrase has other fans this week.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also cited the “incoming red tsunami” this week.

“Predictions of a ‘red tsunami’ are on the rise,” noted a headline at CBN.com — the online news site of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Poll du jour

80% of U.S. adults trust medical scientists to act in the best interests of the public.

77% trust the military to act in the best interests of the public.

77% trust scientists in that capacity, 70% trust police officers.

68% trust public school principals, 53% trust religious leaders.

44% trust journalists, 39% trust business leaders.

28% trust elected officials to act in the best interests of the public.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 10,588 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 13-18 and released Tuesday.

