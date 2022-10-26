Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been ordered to testify before a Georgia grand jury that is examining former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Judge Edward Miller, a South Carolina federal judge, said Mr. Meadows was a critical part of the ongoing investigation into the 2020 election.

“I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him,” said Judge Miller, who was drawn into the case because Mr. Meadows resides in South Carolina.

Mr. Meadows previously sought to avoid testifying before the grand jury, arguing that it is not a criminal investigation and that he can’t be compelled to do so.

Mr. Meadows’ attorney said his client intends to appeal Judge Miller’s ruling.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, zeroing in on a phone call between Mr. Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the former president urged him to “find” over 11,000 votes that would secure his victory.

Mr. Meadows was on the line during this phone call, prompting prosecutors’ interest in his knowledge of events.

