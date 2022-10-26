Rep. Mayra Flores said she was blocked from joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus because the Democrat-run group is biased against conservative Hispanics.

The Texas Republican wrote on Twitter about the rejection following her request to join the group in early October.

“As the first Mexican-born American Congresswoman, I thought the Hispanic Caucus would be open to working together,” Ms. Flores said in the tweet Wednesday. “This denial once again proves a bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology.”

The Hispanic Caucus currently consists of only Democratic House members of Hispanic descent. It currently has around 40 members.

The group defended its Democrat-only policy by saying Ms. Flores held “extreme” positions. They also said the group was Democrat-only after an intentional exit by Republicans in 2003.

“In 2003, led by Rep. Diaz Balart, GOP members split from the CHC to form the Congressional Hispanic Conference. Per our bylaws, the CHC is now for Democratic Members. Rep. Flores’ Extreme MAGA values and their attacks on Latinos and our nation’s democracy on January 6 do not align with CHC values,” said CHC spokesman Sebastian Roa.

Republicans have the smaller Congressional Hispanic Conference, made up of about 9 members.

Ms. Flores is the first Mexican-born woman to serve in Congress, representing a largely Hispanic district in South Texas. She will face Democratic Rep. Vincente Gonzalez in two weeks in a competitive race that pits two sitting members against each other.

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Florida Republican who is one of two Black House Republicans, came to Ms. Flores’ defense, adding that he had also been rejected from joining the Congressional Black Caucus.

Mr. Donalds has said he believed he was denied entry into the Democratic group because he objected to certifying President Biden’s victory.

“Last time I checked, I’m Black, and Mayra is Latina. These Democrats care more about the “R” than our race,” Mr. Donalds said in a tweet.

The CBC, which has had GOP members join them in the past, rejected that notion.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.