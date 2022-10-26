A second woman on Wednesday accused Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to obtain an abortion.

The woman, who refused questions from the media and did not give her name during a remote press event organized by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, called Mr. Walker “a hypocrite and not fit to be a U.S. senator.”

Mr. Walker, a former college football star and NFL player, is tied with Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in the latest polls for the Georgia Senate race.

Mr. Walker has campaigned as a pro-life candidate opposed to abortion and the latest accusation is likely to raise more questions about his past.

Earlier this month, an ex-girlfriend said Mr. Walker paid for her to have an abortion and asked her to get a second abortion.

He admitted sending her a check for $700 but denied pressuring her to terminate the pregnancy.

Mr. Walker denied the latest allegation at a campaign event Wednesday and said it was politically motivated.

In the latest accusation, Ms. Allred and the anonymous accuser presented to reporters evidence that they said proved the woman had a six-year affair with Mr. Walker beginning when he played for the Dallas Cowboys more than 30 years ago and when Mr. Walker was married.

Ms. Allred would not say whether there is a receipt for the abortion.

The woman said when she found out she was pregnant in 1993, Mr. Walker “encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so.”

She went to an abortion clinic but left without undergoing the procedure. The woman said Mr. Walker escorted her back to the clinic and paid for the procedure.

“I was devastated because I felt I had been pressured into having an abortion,” the woman said.

Mr. Walker, she said, then distanced himself from her and she now believes Mr. Walker took advantage of her love for him and made “false promises” about the two being together permanently.

“He has publicly taken the position that he is about life and against abortions under any circumstances, when in fact he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paying for it,” the woman said via a Zoom press conference.

The woman said she’s a registered independent and voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.

“I do not believe Herschel Walker is morally fit to be a U.S. senator and that is why I am speaking up and providing proof,” the woman said.

Ms. Allred said those who vote for Mr. Walker are endorsing dishonesty.

“This is about the values of every voter in Georgia who decides to vote for him,” Ms. Allred said. “Because if they’re voting for him, then they are expressing their values that it’s OK to lie.”

Mr. Allred said the woman is revealing the story now, “because she needs to tell her truth at this point.”

• Susan Ferrechio can be reached at sferrechio@washingtontimes.com.