By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Updated: 11:02 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

For the second time this year, Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing will be worth one of the ten biggest jackpots in American lottery history.

The winning numbers were 19-36-37-46-56, with the Powerball being 24.

The $700 million prize, if won, would be the fifth-largest in Powerball history and the eight-largest for any U.S. lottery.

It comes three months after two people in Illinois split a $1.337 billion ticket (that’s “billion” with a “b”) in the Mega Millions game — America’s third-largest jackpot ever.

The last ticket to match all six numbers and the Powerball came in the Aug. 3 drawing, letting the top prize continue to grow.

Powerball expanded to three nights a week in August 2021, adding a Monday drawing to its traditional Wednesday and Saturday games. Lottery officials said earlier this year that the extra drawing would lead to “larger, faster-growing jackpots.”

If taken in a single cash lump sum, as most recent big lottery winners have chosen to do, Wednesday’s $700 million prize would be worth $335.7 million. The larger, advertised amount is what the other option — a 29-year annuity — would be worth over its lifetime.

Federal taxes would quickly take almost 40% of that amount, with state taxes a possibility on top of that.

The $2 Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of a winning Powerball ticket are 1 in 292.2 million.

• Victor Morton can be reached at vmorton@washingtontimes.com.

