A deluge of Justice Department leaks sprung up in the runup to the Nov. 8 midterms and legal analysts say it appears to be designed to remind voters about the investigations targeting former President Donald Trump.

The media leaks increased in frequency in The New York Times and The Washington Post since mid-October and always cast Mr. Trump in a bad light.

The stories have covered a slew of allegations ranging from Mr. Trump defying a Justice Department subpoena by ordering aides to move documents out of a storage unit at his Mar-a-Lago residence to claims the documents detail secrets about Russia and China that could imperil U.S. national security.

How much it is impacting voters is an open question. However, veteran prosecutors and political players say the leaks are clearly designed to keep Mr. Trump’s legal woes on the voters’ minds as they head to the polls.

The unauthorized disclosures to the news media buttress the message from Democrat Party leaders that a vote for Republican candidates encourages Mr. Trump’s lawlessness.

“Democrats don’t have an answer to inflation and crime so they are trying to make it as if Trump were on the ballot,” said Andy McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor. “It’s not just these leaks, but all the investigations are stepping up at a time helpful for Democrats because they don’t have an argument for crime and inflation for the midterms.”

The other legal moves include:

• The Democrat-run House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol issued a subpoena for Mr. Trump to testify under oath.

• A grand jury in Atlanta, convened by Fulton County District Attorney Frani Willis, a Democrat, subpoenaed Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify in the investigation of Mr. Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state.

• New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, late last month filed a civil suit alleging corrupt business practices by Mr. Trump’s real estate business.

Legal analysts say the leaks springing from the FBI’s criminal probe into Mr. Trump’s handling of classified government documents are particularly egregious. The Justice Department has strict rules regarding the disclosure of information in a criminal investigation with punishments ranging from termination to criminal charges.

The unauthorized disclosures also run afoul of a Justice Department rule against taking action that could influence voters within 60 days of an election.

During an August press conference to discuss the FBI raid on Mr. Trump’s residence and office at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed that the Justice Department will only “speak through its court filings and its work.” Yet, the investigation has been plagued with leaks from the start.

“Washington floats on a sea of leaks but, even in this city, the leaks from the Garland Justice Department are shocking. What began as a concerning trickle of leaks has become a virtual tsunami,” said Jonathan Turley, a Constitutional law professor at George Washington University. “These leaks make a mockery of the policy against filings that might influence an election. These officials are achieving the same purpose through media allies.”

A Justice Department spokesperson referred all questions to its Inspector General’s Office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taylor Budowich, a Trump spokesman, slammed the leaks, comparing it to when the FBI offered $1 million to British ex-spy Christopher Steele to verify the salacious anti-Trump accusations in the dossier he compiled for the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“The endless leaks and lies from a weaponized Justice Department which offered a $1 million bounty to encourage the fabrication of totally false claims against President Trump, just further exposes their witch hunt and destroys the credibility of a once honorable agency,” Mr. Budowich said in a statement to The Washington Times.

Since October 13, the Post and The New York Times have run a slew of tidbits suggesting Mr. Trump engaged in nefarious activities related to the documents. The articles are all attributed to anonymous “people familiar with the matter.”

The New York Times earlier this month reported a Trump aide was caught on a security camera moving boxes out of a room at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The staffer moved the boxes out of a storage room after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May ordering Mr. Trump to turn over classified documents.

Hours later, the newspaper followed up by reporting that Mr. Trump himself explicitly directed employees to move documents out of the storage area to the former president’s private residence. The next day, it identified the employee who moved the documents as Walt Nauta, a former valet in the Trump White House. Mr. Nauta was also identified as a key witness in the FBI’s investigation.

Recently, The Post reported that some of the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago included “highly sensitive” intelligence regarding Iran and China that could expose U.S. intelligence-gathering methods that could put national security at risk. The article alleged that some of the documents included information about Iran’s missile program.

Mr. Turley said the target for the information could be more than voters.

“Some [of the leaks] may be designed to influence the judges in these cases but some seemed directed at the public,” he said.

In August, The Post, based on a leak from sources, reported that the documents detailed information about “nuclear weapons.”

Mr. Trump has insisted it is not true.

A federal judge in August publicly released a heavily-redacted version of the affidavit used by the FBI to justify the unprecedented search of Mr. Trump’s home. Nothing in the affidavit indicated FBI agents found nuclear information at Mar-a-Lago.

A partial log of seized materials was inadvertently posted in a public court docket earlier this month. It revealed that rather mundane materials such as legal bills, details of calls with foreign presidents, and insurance forms were among the items seized during the FBI raid.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys have condemned the leaks in court filings, saying a special master — a neutral third party who will review the documents seized by the FBI — was necessary because Justice Department employees were talking to the press.

Earlier this month, when the special master, U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, named a third-party vendor to store copies of the materials on a secure server, the Trump team urged him to craft strict penalties to discourage vendor employees from leaking details to the press.

They asked Judge Dearie to punish any leakers by holding them in contempt of court “or any other legally available sanction that the court deems appropriate.”

Although Mr. Trump and his allies have pointed a finger at the Justice Department for the media leaks, Mr. McCarthy said it’s possible the leaks came from somewhere else. He said the case originated from a grand jury, expanding the pool of people with knowledge about the investigation to jurors, lawyers whose clients appeared before the grand jury and witnesses themselves.

“Once you get non-government people involved in an investigation it’s very hard to pin down where a leak came from,” he said. “The only way you could do that is by questioning the journalists which the government doesn’t want to do.”

Still, the volume and types of leaks point to a high-level official within the Justice Department, said Eric Caron, who worked leak cases in various law enforcement positions at the Treasury and Homeland Security departments and international police organization Interpol.

“The leaks tell me that the Department of Justice is trying Donald Trump in the public domain by swaying the American people into believing he is a criminal who violated the Espionage Act,” he said. “I don’t see a mid-level manager at the FBI or DOJ trying to do this because that’s putting their job on the line to communicate with the media.”

Analysts say it is unlikely that the Justice Department will investigate the source of the leaks. Mr. Garland last year issued a broad ban on using subpoenas, warrants or court orders to seize reporters’ records in a leak investigation, severely curbing investigators’ powers.

“The only real way you are going to catch a leaker is through the media people they leaked to, but if Garland is giving a wide berth to journalists, you can’t get too crazy about leaks because that is the only way you can clamp down on them,” Mr. McCarthy said.

Under federal law, it is only illegal to leak grand jury information, but any information obtained elsewhere would only be punishable by disciplinary action. That would likely leave the Justice Department with little appetite to spend time and resources tracking down an individual for a human resources matter.

Mr. Turley said the lack of action sends the wrong message.

“There is no public acknowledgment from Garland that he is upset with these leaks and committed to finding the leakers. That silence sends a message to all of those considering leaking to the media. This is clearly not a public priority for the attorney general,” he said.

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.