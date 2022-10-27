Indonesia is inviting foreigners to come and stay on the island of Bali for an extended period — as long as they make enough money, that is.

The Southeast Asian country is letting foreigners and former citizens apply for visas that let them live in Bali for either five or 10 years, the nation’s immigration office said in a press release earlier this week.

To make sure applicants can “contribute positively to the Indonesian economy,” they need to prove that they have 2 million Indonesian rupiahs in the bank, roughly equal to $130,000.

That money then needs to be placed into Indonesia’s state-owned banks.

Applicants will also need to submit a curriculum vitae, a copy of a passport valid for at least the next three years and a recent color photo.

“The goal is to attract foreign tourists to come to Bali and diverse other destinations,” Acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana said in the release.

The policy takes effect Dec. 25.

New Zealand, Portugal, Brazil and a handful of other countries have also introduced “digital nomad visas” in the same vein as what Indonesia is doing, according to Business Insider.

These nations are seeking to capitalize on the growth of remote workers who are looking to live and travel overseas.

