Halloween-themed drag shows for children have sparked threats and protests in Oregon, Florida and California, with parental rights advocates complaining that the events sexualize the young.

The all-ages events — known as “Dragoween” among some LGBTQ advocates — include performances and story hours.

This week, drag show organizers in Orlando canceled a story hour, and others in Eugene, Oregon, called police to disperse violent protests at another.

In California, complaints have driven administrators at the Encinitas Union School District to disown a Disney villain-themed drag show occurring Saturday as part of a queer youth “Boo Bash.”

“This is adult entertainment, it’s not for children,” said Kimberly Fletcher, president of the parental rights group Moms for America. “What do these drag queens want from our children? Our kids need their innocence.”

Bob Witeck, president of the LGBTQ marketing firm Witeck Communications, says there’s no right way to advertise the events with different political groups “vying for the votes of suburban women” in next month’s midterm elections.

“Drag has been around forever, but we’re in a toxic political environment right now,” Mr. Witeck said.

He noted that drag has “always been on the risqué side, with burlesque and innuendo,” but said most drag performers keep story hours clean for children.

“It’s their way of giving back,” he said. “They read children’s books and might lip-synch or dance to Disney songs.”

Gregory T. Angelo, president of the conservative New Tolerance Campaign, says the problem is that the definition of “family-friendly” varies widely at drag shows.

He pointed out that viral images and videos on social media have shown drag queens using sexualized profanity and performing simulated stripteases for children over the past year.

“It’s not always Bugs Bunny dressing in drag to outsmart Elmer Fudd,” said Mr. Angelo, a former president of the Log Cabin Republicans LGBTQ group. “We’re seeing an increase in drag shows that are not appropriate for all ages.”

Such events present negative stereotypes of women to children, according to conservative activists.

“Drag makes women into characters and not real people,” said Quisha King, a Florida-based political consultant and parental rights activist. “If the goal is to protect children, why do drag queens typically wear provocative makeup and scanty clothing?”

