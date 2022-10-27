Human skeletal remains have been found at Lake Mead near Las Vegas for the sixth time this year.

A contractor found a human bone while diving in the Callville Bay area of the park in Nevada.

The discovery at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area was made on Oct. 17, and when a park dive team searched the Callville Bay area on Oct. 18, they uncovered more human remains, park spokesperson Stefani Dawn confirmed Wednesday.

“At this time, no foul play is suspected. The Clark County coroner’s office has been contacted to confirm the identity of the deceased,” Ms. Dawn told CNN.

It is not yet clear whether or not the remains found on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 belong to the same person.

Previous discoveries of human remains at Lake Mead this year occurred on May 1, May 7, July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The May 1 discovery, a skeleton with a gunshot wound to the head dressed in full clothing and contained in a barrel, was found to be a homicide victim dated back to a range spanning the mid-1970s and early 1980s.

The May 7 discovery was found to be the remains of Thomas Erndt, of Las Vegas, who drowned in 2002, police said. The other three sets of remains have not yet been identified.

