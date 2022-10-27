That Donald Trump endorsement might be in jeopardy.

Mehmet Oz appeared Tuesday night on Fox News Channel and was “confronted” by host Jesse Watters with a pro-Hillary Clinton prediction.

Mr. Watters reminded Mr. Oz, after a few questions on Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, that he had interviewed him in 2015.

The Fox host told the Republican Senate candidate that he’d asked him at a tennis tournament who would win in a tennis match between Mr. Trump and Mrs. Clinton.

“Women have wicked backhands, I’ve lived that,” Mr. Oz replied then. “I have to give Hillary the edge on this one.”

He had a biological explanation that “I think it’s about the hips, they’re a little wider.”

In Thursday’s segment, Mr. Oz said that his wife Lisa was on the college tennis team — she was captain of the Bryn Mawr squad — and that this might color his views of the battle of the sexes on the courts.

Mr. Watters consoled him, saying that losing to one’s wife in some things can be necessary.

