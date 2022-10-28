The next version of Chrome will not be supported on Windows 7 and 8.1 personal computers, Google announced recently.

Chrome 110, slated for release on Feb. 7, will only be supported on computers with newer operating systems.

The timetable had previously been moved forward; Windows 7 support was originally slated to end in 2021, then 2022, according to technology website Engadget.

The move by Google matches Microsoft’s own timetable; Microsoft technical support and security updates for Windows 8.1 and extended security updates for some versions of Windows 7 will end on Jan. 10.

In a blog, Google stressed to users that “Older versions of Chrome will continue to work, but there will be no further updates released for users on these operating systems.”

