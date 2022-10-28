President Biden on Friday likened the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, saying the San Francisco attacker shouting “Where is Nancy?” echoed chants used by the rioters.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in Philadelphia, Mr. Biden condemned the attack as an act of political violence and chastised Republicans for stoking widespread vitriol.

“It’s reported that the same chant used by this guy they have in custody was used on January 6th in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol,” he said. “This is reported. I can’t guarantee it. We can tell you what’s being reported.”

“The chant was: ‘Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?’” he said. “This is despicable.”

Police identified Mr. Pelosi’s alleged attacker as David DePape, who is reportedly a resident of Berkeley, California. He is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felonies.

Media reports on the suspect’s social media posts showed several postings about censorship by “elites,” and antisemitic remarks.

Mr. DePape used his Facebook page, which has been taken down, to post about COVID-19 conspiracies, say former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial was a “lynching” and link to videos produced by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that allege the 2020 election was stolen, according to a CNN review.

Authorities said earlier Friday that the motive was under investigation.

Mr. Biden blamed the Republicans.

“What makes us think one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax… and it not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” he said. “What makes us think that it is not going to corrode the political climate.”

“Enough is enough,” he said. “Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are.”

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said police were dispatched to the Pelosi home for a well-being check at 2:27 a.m. and found both Mr. Pelosi and the suspect holding onto a hammer. The assailant pulled it away from Mr. Pelosi and attacked him with it before officers subdued him.

Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker’s office said he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, was in Washington at the time of the attack. She flew back to San Francisco to be at her husband’s bedside.

“The motive for this attack is still being determined,” Chief Scott said during a brief update in which officials declined to take questions.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this story.

• Joseph Clark can be reached at jclark@washingtontimes.com.