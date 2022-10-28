An assailant broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s residence in San Francisco early Friday and “violently” assaulted her husband, Paul Pelosi, before being taken into custody, the speaker’s office said.

Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Mrs. Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said. “The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

It is unclear what led to the attack. Paul Pelosi was recently in the news after getting five days in jail and three years of probation for driving under the influence.

