Former President Donald Trump is praising Tesla founder Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in a post on his platform Truth Social.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better,” Mr. Trump wrote on Friday.

Mr. Musk’s acquisition was completed Thursday.

In May, Mr. Musk opined at a conference held by the Financial Times that Twitter’s permanent ban of Mr. Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol was wrong, saying “I think it was a morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme,” and that he would reverse the permanent ban.

But in April, Mr. Trump told CNBC that, even if Mr. Musk acquired Twitter, he would not return to the platform, saying “I was disappointed by the way I was treated by Twitter. I won’t be going back on Twitter.”

Whether or not Mr. Trump goes back to tweeting instead of posting on Truth Social, Mr. Musk’s acquisition has already led to sweeping changes at the company.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal; Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal; Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett all have been fired.

On Thursday night, Mr. Musk tweeted his own thoughts on the direction the platform would take.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

• Brad Matthews can be reached at bmatthews@washingtontimes.com.