The daughter of the man who attacked Paul Pelosi alleged that her father sexually abused her and her siblings and had a dark underside.

Inti Gonzalez, who wrote a public post about 42-year-old David DePape who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home on Friday and attacked her husband with a hammer, said she was not stunned by the news, given her father’s toxicity.

The post, which has since been taken down, alleges that Ms. Gonzalez’s mother met Mr. DePape in Maui while she was pregnant with her. Ms. Gonzalez describes the man as her father, according to excerpts captured by the Daily Mail.

Ms. Gonzalez accused Mr. DePape of sexually abusing her and her brothers for years, with her brother also recalling that he had physically abused him.

She writes that Mr. DePape eventually left her mother when she was 13 years old and that while their romantic relationship only lasted three years, he stayed and helped the family.

Ms. Gonzalez also recalled Mr. DePape’s own abusive upbringing in her post.

“I love my father. He did genuinely try to be a good person but the monster in him was always too strong for him to be safe around. He grew up in an intensely abusive home,” she wrote. “His single mother was a person who would beat him almost to death. He barely opened up about himself or his past but it was obvious that he grew up in hell and that we didn’t know the worst of it.”

Ms. Gonzalez also wrote that Mr. DePape had strong views on issues facing the world today that she didn’t always agree with, but did not specify his opinions.

Mr. DePape broke into the Pelosis’ San Francisco home and attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer, shouting out for his wife.

He was arrested by police immediately and is expected to be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and burglary, on top of other offenses.

Mr. Pelosi remains in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery after suffering from a fractured skull and severe injuries to his right arm and hands.

• Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com.