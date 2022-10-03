Iran’s supreme leader said foreign powers seeking to destabilize the country are behind mass protests that have erupted since the death in police custody of a woman arrested for violating the country’s strict dress code.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei broke his silence Monday to condemn the “rioting” that has rocked Iran for three weeks following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Public demonstrations are continuing to erupt despite harsh crackdowns by government forces.

“This was a sad incident. We were heartbroken, too,” the ayatollah said Monday during a graduation ceremony for police cadets. “But the reaction to this incident, while no investigation has been done and nothing has been certain, should not have been this — that some people come and make the streets insecure [and] cause the people to feel unsafe.”

According to the official Islamic Republic News Agency, Ayatollah Khamenei pointed the finger of responsibility for the demonstrations at the U.S. and Israel, which he referred to as the “Zionist regime.” He said sympathy coming from Washington over the death of Ms. Amini is “fake.”

“They are happy, in fact, for gaining a pretext to make chaos,” he said, according to IRNA.

He said the U.S. and Israel are working behind the scenes with “mercenaries” and traitors to Iran to foment unrest in the country.

“Do the Americans announce that they will provide the rioters with internet hardware or software to make communication easier for them?” Ayatollah Khamenei asked. “Such [claims] have been raised frequently about Iran.”

He said Iran’s official inquiry into the death of Ms. Amini is continuing and judicial authorities have vowed to “find the truth.”

