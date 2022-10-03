The Supreme Court announced Monday it would not hear a challenge brought by conservative commentator Candace Owens over her complaints against “fact checkers” on Facebook and her opinion about the COVID-19 death count.

Ms. Owens uses Facebook as a platform for her career as a political commentator. She sued Lead Stories and USA Today, who work with Facebook as “fact-checkers” and have the ability to cancel or suspend certain pages and posts.

The fact checkers labeled Ms. Owens’ posts as “false” and a “hoax” when she commented on the government’s COVID-19 death count, suggesting the deaths were over-counted because of tabulation methods she criticized.

She claims the fact-checkers interfered with her business and ran afoul of her free-speech rights for suppressing her posts.

“Her comments were thoughtful, researched, political, public, and certainly controversial: in short, they lie at the very heart of the protections of the First Amendment, addressing perhaps the most important public issue at the time,” her lawyers argued in court papers.

Without comment, the high court declined to take up her case. It would have taken four justices to vote in favor of hearing the matter.

Ms. Owens’ attorney and lawyers for Lead Stories and USA Today did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

