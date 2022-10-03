A Coast Guard member who was publicly thanked by President Biden for his heroics during Hurricane Ian will reportedly be discharged because he hasn’t got his COVID-19 vaccine.

Mr. Biden recently thanked Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch and Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Hooper for swimming to rescue people in southwestern Florida.

“The president thanked them for saving lives and asked for a report on the work that continues to rescue Floridians,” a White House readout said. “He also asked if they needed any additional support that he can provide to accelerate successful rescues; they indicated they have gotten what they need to execute their vital mission.”

Yet Petty Officer Loesch told Breitbart he expects to be discharged within 30 to 60 days for failing to get the vaccine after his request for a religious accommodation was denied.

“If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said ‘yes,’” he told the publication.

Mr. Biden’s decision last year to require military members to get the vaccine kicked up a firestorm.

The Pentagon said the rules are necessary to ensure military readiness — members are required to take a number of shots. But critics of the policy say it is having the opposite effect of nudging servicemen and women out of the forces and making the U.S. less competitive.

Rep. Mike Waltz, Florida Republican, told The Daily Mail that Petty Officer Loesch’s case “underscores how destructive” the policy will be.

“This will cripple our ability to effectively respond to the next natural disaster if the Biden Administration doesn’t reverse course. We need more service members like Zach Loesch who put their life on the line to save others — not less,” the congressman said.

