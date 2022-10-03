When Georgia lawmakers announced legislation to prevent voters waiting in line from being provided food or drinks, the outrage was swift and severe.

The state said it was making sure voters couldn’t be pressured, swayed or even bribed while waiting to vote.

Critics complained the new law meant voters who’d been in line for an hour in the sun couldn’t even be handed a bottle of water. They warned that Black voters would refuse to show up, and they defended “line warming” activities as a critical kind of First Amendment issue.

So far, Georgia is winning the legal fight, with a federal judge allowing the ban on contact with voters in line to remain in effect for this year’s elections.

Across the Sun Belt, red-state attempts to reset voting practices after the pandemic-infused 2020 election have met with howls of protest from Democrats and minority voting advocates — but federal courts have generally found the states to be on solid footing.

“Things are not going well for the challengers,” said J. Christian Adams, who worked on voting rights at the Justice Department and is now president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

Most of the rulings are preliminary at this point, and major decisions will likely establish the legal playing field for voting changes before 2024.

For now, election laws survive — like the one in Texas that bars drive-through voting, limits ballot drop boxes and imposes an ID requirement for voting by mail, and another in Florida, where new rules on drop boxes and mail-in balloting have been imposed.

A federal judge had actually issued a ruling halting Florida’s law, finding that it was intended to cut into Black voting, but an appeals court has put that ruling on hold, leaving the law intact for November.

The Biden Justice Department has challenged new laws in Texas and Georgia, and both have survived scrutiny so far.

Caren Short, director of legal and research for the League of Women Voters of the United States, said the challenges will continue.

“Some advocates were able to get relief ahead of the 2022 election, but in many cases, appellate courts paused the relief pending appeal, so these anti-voter laws will be in effect in many places for the November election,” Ms. Short said.

One challenge was successful in Arizona, where lawmakers had enacted a measure that would have made it a criminal offense to register a voter who was already registered in another state. A judge last month halted that measure, saying it could make felons out of election volunteers.

States like Georgia and Arizona drew much of the attention with their moves because they both voted for President Biden in the 2020 election, breaking decades-long GOP winning streaks.

Both states were able to adopt tighter election laws because their legislatures and governors’ mansions are under Republican control.

Blue-dominated states such as Connecticut, New York and Oregon, meanwhile, have loosened their election rules this year.

It’s all part of the jockeying for advantage. Democrats believe a more open voting process is better for their political fortunes, while GOP leaders believe a more constrained voting pool gives them an advantage. Political scientists question both beliefs.

Mr. Adams said GOP-led states have made headway on one issue that didn’t draw as much attention as drop boxes and voting lines, but may be more crucial to election outcomes.

That’s the so-called Zuckbucks, or more than $300 million that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife made available to local election officials through their Center for Tech and Civic Life. The funds were supposed to help officials ensure voter turnout was high amid the pandemic.

Mr. Adams says that money was spent disproportionately on methods that generally work on Democratic-leaning voters, such as get-out-the-vote advertising on urban radio stations.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, New York Republican, calculated that Democratic counties in Georgia got more than $42.1 million in Zuckbucks, while GOP counties got just $3.5 million. In Florida, the breakdown was skewed toward Democratic counties, $14.8 million to $1.2 million. Pennsylvania’s Democratic-GOP ratio was $20.8 million to $1.7 million.

Armed with data like that, GOP-led states moved to crack down on officials taking that sort of money in the future.

The Capital Research Center, which has been monitoring Mr. Zuckerberg’s spending, says 24 states have now moved to restrict or ban these types of private money donations.

• Stephen Dinan can be reached at sdinan@washingtontimes.com. • Alex Swoyer can be reached at aswoyer@washingtontimes.com.