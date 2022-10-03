Former President Donald Trump hailed Jair Bolsonaro’s performance in a closely watched presidential election Sunday in Brazil, forecasting the “Trump of the Tropics” is poised to win another term in a runoff on Oct. 30.

Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, a left-wing candidate and former president, held a small lead over Mr. Bolsonaro, the right-wing incumbent, but did not reach the 50% threshold needed to win outright.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Bolsonaro will be able to consolidate support after outperforming the polls before the election.

“Now that other Conservatives are out of the race, President Bolsonaro is in a very strong position to win BIG. More importantly, he will be victorious because the wonderful people of Brazil appreciate the great job he has done, and is doing,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, the platform he launched after being kicked off Twitter.

Mr. Bolsonaro and Mr. Trump forged a close relationship after the Brazilian leader seemed to embrace the American’s strident rhetoric and populist stances.

Like Mr. Trump, Mr. Bolsonaro warned of potential election fraud even before anyone went to the polls, leading to charges he was fearful of losing and wanted to have an excuse in case of defeat.

