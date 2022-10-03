NEWS AND OPINION:

Many shoppers have grim expressions on their faces as they confront the ever-increasing prices of their favorite food items. Consider that the overall price of food rose by 8.3% in the last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. But can that pricey bacon and eggs or fresh produce sway the election?

A unique new poll conducted by Conventions of States Action and the Trafalgar Group has revealed that inflation at the grocery store has indeed affected voters. It found that 68% of likely U.S. voters said the price of groceries “very much” or “somewhat” increases their motivation to vote in the midterm elections — and there’s an intriguing partisan divide.

“This data reveals that skyrocketing grocery prices are really starting to hit Americans hard, even beyond the initial pinch they have been feeling due to surging inflation. Voters are keenly aware that this is the result of disastrous and reckless policies being pursued by the Biden administration — such as the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which ironically increases spending and therefore further drives inflation,” said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

“Election observers are constantly looking for that one, top of mind issue that is affecting the mood — and ultimately the decisions — of the electorate. And when almost 70% of voters indicate they are mad enough about food prices that it makes them more likely to vote, that’s a real-time indicator that it’s an issue which has risen to that status,” Mr. Meckler said.

The poll found that 51% of U.S. adults say grocery prices will impact their motivation to vote “very much”; 71% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

Another 17% overall say the prices will affect their motivation to vote “somewhat”; 18% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

Meanwhile 16% overall say it will not affect their motivation “very much”; 6% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

And another 16% overall say the prices will not affect their motivation “at all”; 5% of Republicans, 16% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was conducted Sept. 17-20 and released Monday.

THE FINGERNAIL QUOTIENT

Political outreach takes all manner of forms. MoveOn believes that fingernails matter in the voting process. The progressive activist organization has launched a new get-out-the-vote initiative which involves fingernails.

“To maximize awareness of the campaign, MoveOn partnered with high-profile nail artists to create bespoke, voting-themed nail art,” the organization said in a statement to Inside the Beltway.

“This campaign is one of many organizing efforts MoveOn designed to reach out to Democratic surge voters, particularly millennials and Gen Z voters, who might not turn out in November without more-personalized and motivational appeals,” MoveOn noted, revealing that the initiative is called “Nail the Vote.”

They have a strategy.

“It will give participants the chance to multiply their vote with vote tripling, a tactic proven to multiply impact at the polls, asking them to post photos of their nail wrap designs to social media using the hashtag #NailTheVote22 and tagging three friends,” the group noted.

Yes, there’s a website: NailtheVote.com.

CELEBRATING AMERICAN BUSINESS

Some refreshing programming of note from the Fox Business Network, which has revealed new primetime programming set to debut on Oct. 17 — the network’s 15th anniversary.

The new season features new episodes of “How America Works” with Mike Rowe, “American Built” hosted by Stuart Varney, “American Dream Home” hosted by Cheryl Casone, and “American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch.” A new primetime lineup includes “Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts” narrated by Kelsey Grammer, “Duck Family Treasure,” and “American Dynasty.”

“We are thrilled to announce our third season with a slate of new programming that celebrates American business, ingenuity and the enduring entrepreneurial spirit,” network president Lauren Petterson said in a statement.

The aforementioned Mr. Grammer has a clear focus for his new program.

“He will dive into key battles that left an indelible mark on America, including Bunker Hill, The Alamo, Antietam, and more. The 60-minute episodes will analyze the strategies deployed in each conflict, the motivations of the soldiers who fought it, and the consequences that still resonate long after the final shot was fired,” the network said.

STATE BY STATE

The National Rifle Association’s award-winning NRA Hunter Education online course is now available in the state of Alabama — which now joins a dozen other states that accept the free course as meeting hunting-license requirements.

The organization began the program in 2017, and has a goal of making its available and usable in all 50 states.

“The NRA Hunter Education online course offers a fresh and fully comprehensive approach to hunter education. The 15-chapter, online sequence features attention-grabbing videos, eye-catching graphics and diagrams, interactive modules, audio recordings and dozens of action photos presented in appealing, easy-to-access components that provide the best method for teaching future hunters lessons they will remember for the rest of their lives,” the association noted in a mission statement.

Curious? Find all the details at NRAHE.org.

POLL DU JOUR

• 59% of U.S. adults say they are “extremely motivated” to vote in the 2022 midterm elections; 72% of Republicans, 48% of independents and 62% of Democrats agree.

• 17% overall say they are “very motivated” to vote; 19% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

• 13% are “somewhat motivated”; 5% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 10% are “not motivated”; 5% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

• 1% overall “don’t know” about the issue; 0% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 1% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Monmouth University poll of 806 U.S. adults conducted Sept. 21-25.

