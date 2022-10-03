The market for concealed-carry insurance is booming because Americans are worried about rising crime rates and the Supreme Court forced blue states to loosen strict restrictions on who can pack heat in public.

Gun carriers obtain the insurance in case they end up using their weapons and find themselves facing legal fees or need to pay for an attorney because of criminal accusations.

Delta Defense, which runs the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), told Fox News that its membership more than doubled from 300,000 in 2020 to 700,000. Its CEO said the surge is due to the “millions of brand new gun owners there are in the wake of primarily all the riots that happened in early 2020.”

LawShield, a competitor, told Fox Business that its membership surged in 2020 because of “COVID, civil unrest, gigantic increases in crime across the country.”

Gun ownership is also more diverse, the CEOs said, with women and minorities showing interest, and the court recently invalidated laws in New York and several other states that required applicants to show they had a particular fear that justified the need to carry a weapon. Living in a high-crime neighborhood, for example, wasn’t necessarily a good enough reason, though some areas can still be labeled as sensitive zones where guns are off-limits.

Blue-state leaders responded by designating new places as sensitive zones and establishing gun-safety training rules for people who seek a concealed carry permit.

