The Supreme Court on Monday rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s request for the justices to intervene in a lawsuit brought against him by Dominion Voting Systems over alleged defamatory statements about the 2020 election.

The justices, without comment, declined taking up the lawsuit, but the high court did note that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not participate in the review.

Mr. Lindell and his company sought the justices’ review after lower courts allowed the lawsuit against him to proceed.

The voting machine company sued Mr. Lindell and pro-Trump lawyers including Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell for their claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent due in part to voting machines, which were used in 28 states, according to court documents.

The company claims more than a billion dollars in damages for the alleged defamation.

“The 115-page complaint contains no allegation that Lindell ever personally made any statement or personally committed any act manifesting subjective knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard of the truth or falsity of his assertions. To this day Lindell continues to declare that his criticism is true,” Mr. Lindell’s lawyers argued in court papers.

They did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the high court rejecting his case.

A spokesperson from Dominion also did not comment on the high court’s action on Monday.

It would have taken four justices to vote in favor of reviewing the matter for the court to have heard arguments over the dispute.

