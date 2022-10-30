Mohammad Tariq came to the U.S. as an Afghan evacuee. Now he’s sitting in a Homeland Security detention facility while officials try to see if there’s any other country willing to take him off their hands.

Tariq pleaded guilty to fondling a 3-year-old girl at the camp in Virginia where he was brought, which not only violated the terms of his “parole” into the U.S. but also made him a priority for deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

But ICE isn’t sending people back to Afghanistan right now, and the chance that a third country will agree to take a sex abuser isn’t high. So he’ll probably end up back on U.S. streets soon enough.

The same is true for Zabihullah Mohmand, who was charged with forcible sexual intercourse and was convicted of sexual assault, and Alif Jan Adil, who is serving a federal sentence for child pornography and abusive sexual contact with a juvenile.

ICE says it wants to deport both of them, too, but it’s just not likely to happen, said Tom Homan, who spent decades at ICE and ran the agency under President Trump. He said the situation in Afghanistan, combined with a 2001 Supreme Court decision limiting immigration detention, dictates their fate.

“The bottom line is most of them are probably going end up being released,” Mr. Homan told The Washington Times.

That’s because if no takers can be found, ICE has a limit on how long it can hold people in immigration detention, thanks to a 2001 Supreme Court case.

Known as the Zadvydas ruling, that ruling said immigration detention is an administrative procedure meant to facilitate an immigrant’s deportation. If after six months of detention there is no firm prospect of deportation then the person should be freed, unless the government can show exceptional national security or public safety reasons.

Mr. Homan said even rape or child molestation cases aren’t usually good enough to meet that standard.

ICE declined to elaborate on its plans for the Afghans, instead pointing a reporter to Homeland Security’s general web page for the Afghan airlift and welcome operation.

In a statement, the agency did say it was neither targeting nor granting leniency to anyone and said its decisions are made “regardless of nationality.”

“ICE officers make associated decisions in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland, applying prosecutorial discretion when making such decisions as do law enforcement officers in different agencies and offices throughout the nation,” the agency said.

ICE halted deportations to Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover. Axios reported one deportation took place in February, but a month later Homeland Security announced it had granted Temporary Protected Status, effectively a deportation amnesty, for Afghans who were in the U.S. by March. Under TPS, the administration concluded that Afghanistan was too mired in chaos to be able to accept returning nationals.

Mr. Homan said the search for other countries willing to take the deportees is on, but officials have little hope for the cases The Times inquired about.

Of the four cases, two of the Afghans have concluded their prison time and are in ICE custody. A third is still serving his criminal sentence in federal prison, and ICE says it has a “detainer” request asking the man to be turned over when his sentence is done.

The agency declined to talk about the fourth case, involving Mohammad Haroon Imaad, who was accused of trying to strangle his wife, and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to time served.

Analysts said the agency’s refusal to talk about that case likely suggests Imaad has an asylum petition or other claim of protection pending, and the agency believes it is barred from talking about those cases.

Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies, said the cases showed “how botched the Afghan evacuation was,” and also exposed ICE’s inability to handle criminals from countries the U.S. won’t deport to.

“Some of these guys could be out on the street soon and potentially in a position to prey on new victims. As a direct result of the Zadvydas decision, Americans are now stuck with several thousand criminal aliens in their community whose home countries won’t take them back, and who should be behind bars,” she said.

She said immigrants are aware of the 180-day clock and some will refuse to assist ICE in getting them repatriated. Ms. Vaughan said if they faced indeterminate detention here, they might do more to get their home countries to take them back.

“Over the years, Americans have witnessed the human cost of tying ICE’s hands in this way, with scores of examples of murders and more committed by these offenders after release,” she said.

According to a 2015 letter to senators, ICE said it had released nearly 2,500 criminals due to Zadvydas restrictions in 2014. Nearly a third were from Cuba, though China was also a major offender.

Looking more broadly, ICE told senators that 24 of the immigrants it had to release because of Zadvydas restrictions between 2010 and 2014 had already earned new murder charges by early 2015.

“It is long past time for Congress to act to give ICE more leeway to detain criminals and other deportable aliens from recalcitrant countries, and to create more penalties for countries that don’t cooperate, to increase the chances of removal, which is the real objective,” Ms. Vaughan said.

Nearly 80,000 evacuees were brought out of Afghanistan and to the U.S. under a special “parole” program during the Biden administration’s airlift operation.

The administration’s stated intent was to rescue allies who’d assisted the U.S. during its 20-year war effort.

In reality, many of those flown out have no such connection and were instead Kabul residents lucky enough to get through the Taliban cordon and reach the airport.

Homeland Security said it ran the names of the new arrivals through its databases to try to weed out bad actors before they got here, though some with criminal records managed to make it to U.S. soil anyway.

And an inspector general has reported that Homeland Security didn’t always have access to a key Defense Department database that tracked things like fingerprints taken from explosives or from inside al Qaeda caves.

Homeland Security leaders have disputed that report, but have not revealed its specific objections.

Once in the U.S., most evacuees were pushed into camps at military bases to go through more acclimation and to get vaccines — though an inspector general said thousands walked off without completing full processing.

Three of the four cases The Times explored involved crimes committed while at the camps. The exception is the case of Mohman, whom authorities said met a young woman out one night, went back to her hotel room and raped her. Mohman had originally insisted the sex was consensual.

Authorities recorded dozens of criminal investigations of Afghans at the military bases, and the inspector general said others were never recorded because authorities didn’t want to make waves among the new arrivals and instead left the job of settling issues up to community leaders within the camps.

In other cases, the inspector general said, local prosecutors declined to bring charges.

That, plus the fact that the Afghans are now dispersed throughout the county, makes it impossible to guess the overall level of criminality.

However, a general in charge of the camps last year asserted that the crime level was lower than the U.S. population.

Still, the difficulty of dealing with those that do cross lines is now facing the government.

“Rule No. 1 [is] once they reach the United States, no matter how bad they get, they’re here,” one Homeland Security official told The Times. “Even if you vet them and they’re terrorists, you can’t get rid of them.”

