Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, chairman of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, expressed optimism Sunday that the GOP will sweep all of the competitive races in November and regain control of the chamber.

Mr. Scott predicted that Republicans will successfully defend all of their seats that are up for re-election and flip at least two to give them control with 52 senators.

The Pennsylvania Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman is proving to be the most difficult, he said.

“We’re going to keep all 21 that we have up. I think the hardest has been Pennsylvania, but Dr. Oz will win against Fetterman. But we’re going to pick up Georgia, we’ll pick up Nevada. I think we have every reason to believe we’re going to pick up Arizona and probably New Hampshire,” Mr. Scott said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The Democrat agenda is very unpopular … So I’m very optimistic that we’re going to win. We have great candidates.”

The latest Insider Advantage poll on the Pennsylvania race, which came after Mr. Fetterman’s rocky debate performance in which the stroke victim struggled to communicate coherent thoughts and policy positions, had Mr. Oz leading, 47.5% to 44.8%.

The average of recent polls has Mr. Fetterman leading by less than 1 percentage point, well within the margin of error.

SEE ALSO: Sen. Rick Scott condemns Paul Pelosi attack as ‘despicable’

“The election’s going to be about inflation, and it’s going to be about the border, and it’s going to be about crime,” Mr. Scott said.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.