Sen. Rick Scott of Florida on Sunday condemned the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as “despicable” and “disgusting.”

Mr. Scott, chairman of the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, noted that in the wake of the violent attack, some candidates have resorted to using campaign money for security for themselves and their families.

“We’ve got to figure out how to bring our country back together, where we have a civil conversation and we have no violence. What happened to Paul Pelosi is despicable. It’s unacceptable,” Mr. Scott said on ABC’s “This Week.” “Unfortunately, it’s become a more dangerous place and we’ve got to do everything we can to lower the rhetoric, have a real civil conversation but also make sure people are safe.”

In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Mr. Scott said the attack was “disgusting.”

The alleged attacker broke into Mrs. Pelosi’s San Francisco home early Friday, authorities said. After discovering the California Democrat was not home, he attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer.

Mr. Pelosi, 82, underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.

“We have to condemn the violence, and then we have to do everything we can to make sure people feel comfortable about these elections,” Mr. Scott said on CNN. “We’ve got to do everything we can to get people comfortable that this election in nine days is going to be free and fair.”

