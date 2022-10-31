David DePape, who is accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in San Francisco, was carrying zip ties with him, ran a website that talked about an invisible fairy friend and posted images of Hillary Clinton as a zombie.

The details trickling out from the early Friday attack on Paul Pelosi have some people comparing it to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, when members of the mob carried zip ties and looked for Mrs. Pelosi and other lawmakers inside the building.

Mr. DePape’s website, frenlyfrens.com, has been taken down, but it included rants against Jewish people, Blacks, Democrats, the media and transgender persons, according to The Daily Mail.

In one post, he complained he couldn’t find a fairy house online with adequate doors.

“They have lots of fairy houses, but NONE of them are MADE for fairies,” Mr. DePape wrote.

Other posts talked about his estrangement from Oxane “Gypsy” Taub, a public-nudity activist in San Francisco.

SEE ALSO: Republicans push back as Democrats seek to blame Pelosi attack on GOP

Mr. DePape allegedly carried duct tape along with zip ties during the attack and entered Mr. Pelosi’s bedroom, where he was sleeping. The two men did not know each other, according to police.

Police said they did a welfare check at the home and found the two men wrestling over a hammer, which Mr. DePape used to strike Mr. Pelosi before being taken into custody. Mr. Pelosi is expected to recover but required surgery for a fractured skull.

Sources told CNN that Mr. DePape, who allegedly said “Where’s Nancy?” during the attack, brought the hammer with him.

• Tom Howell Jr. can be reached at thowell@washingtontimes.com.