A New York doctor went missing in a boating accident earlier this month, less than a week before he was set to appear in federal court on charges that he participated in a health care fraud scheme.

Dr. Marvin Moy was boating about 25 miles south of Fire Island after midnight on Oct. 13 when he was flung overboard after his ship collided with another vessel, according to friends of the doctor who spoke with the New York Post.

Dr. Moy’s boat, the Sure Shot, sank, and debris and an oil sheen could be seen in the water where an emergency beacon triggered a Coast Guard response, authorities said. Another passenger on the boat was recovered “with significant injuries,” according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard eventually found the emergency beacon as well as an empty life raft, but it suspended the search for Dr. Moy after about 30 hours.

The doctor’s disappearance is still under investigation.

Dr. Moy was arrested in January over his suspected involvement in a health care fraud scheme, according to a Department of Justice press release. Other physicians were also arrested.

The criminal enterprise reportedly made more than $100 million in profits during a 13-year period, the Daily Mail reported.

He was facing charges of health care fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, and a maximum possible sentence of 30 years, if convicted, for his role in the scheme. He has maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.

During the scheduled Oct. 19 hearing, an attorney for Dr. Moy told the judge that the doctor will not be declared dead until the investigation is finished.

• Matt Delaney can be reached at mdelaney@washingtontimes.com.