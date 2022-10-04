President Biden will travel to New York and New Jersey on Thursday to tout job creation and attend back-to-back fundraisers, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The itinerary includes a stop at the IBM campus in Poughkeepsie, New York, where the president will deliver remarks on his push to create jobs, lower costs and ensure “the future is made in America,” according to a White House preview of the trip.

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna was a key backer of the $280 billion technology spending bill which includes a $52 billion payout to domestic semiconductor manufacturers that Mr. Biden signed into law in late August.

Mr. Biden has labored to capitalize as much as possible from the legislative win ahead of what are expected to be challenging midterm elections for Democrats in November.

Following his stop at IBM, Mr. Biden will attend a fundraiser in Red Bank, New Jersey, hosted but the Democratic National Committee followed by a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.

