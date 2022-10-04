Republicans are calling for an ethics probe into the chief of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee because he used about $7,000 in taxpayer and donor funds to pay his husband’s personal trainer, who served as a fill-in driver for the congressman.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, New York Democrat, paid Erick Ramos $2,609 in 2021 through his congressional office and more than $4,000 through his campaign between early 2020 and 2021, according to filings, which describe Mr. Ramos as a “part-time employee” or “administrative worker.”

The Daily Mail, which first reported on the payments, noted the congressman’s husband, Randy Florke, has described workout sessions with Mr. Ramos on social media.

Mr. Maloney’s GOP opponent, Mike Lawler, told the New York Post that Mr. Maloney was “treating taxpayer dollars like a personal slush fund.”

“What really burns me up is that he’s doing this while Hudson Valley families are putting items back on grocery store shelves because they can’t afford them,” Mr. Lawler said. “Talk about the Washington elite being out of touch.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee also called for an ethics investigation.

The Maloney team defended the payments, saying Mr. Ramos served as a fill-in driver while Mr. Maloney’s regular driver was on paternity leave.

“Any personal training services provided by Mr. Ramos were paid for personally by the congressman and his husband, and were entirely separate from his role as a fill-in driver,” Maloney spokeswoman Mia Ehrenberg told the Post.

