Singer Harry Styles seemed to endorse Texas Democrat Beto O’Rourke for governor during a recent concert in Austin.

The pop star and actor revealed a “Beto for Texas” sticker on his guitar during his show Sunday at the Moody Center, which was zoomed in on by the concert’s camera operators, according to Variety. The feed then cut to Mr. O’Rourke in the crowd.

The Democratic candidate, a former Texas congressman, reportedly uploaded footage from the moment to his Instagram page. He also received an endorsement from country singer Willie Nelson, who performed at a campaign event for Mr. O’Rourke in Austin.

Mr. Styles had previously supported candidate Joseph R. Biden for president in 2020 and has partnered with the nonprofit group HeadCount in order to boost voter registration ahead of the 2022 midterms, according to New Musical Express.

The singer is a British national and can’t vote in U.S. elections.

Mr. O’Rouke is running against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 general election.

Mr. O’Rourke had lost his last election to Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018. He was also briefly a Democratic primary candidate for the 2020 general election before dropping out in fall 2019.

