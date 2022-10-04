Jim Redmond, the father of British Olympic sprinter Derek Redmond who created an iconic moment when he helped his injured son cross the finish line in the 1992 Barcelona games, has died. He was 81.

Derek Redmond was shaping up to be a finalist in the 400-meter race after posting the fastest time in the first round and winning his quarterfinal race.

But Redmond tore his hamstring just after halfway through his semifinal race, which is when dad Jim leapt onto the track and aided a sobbing Derek across the finish line, creating a memorable Olympic moment in the process.

Our thoughts are with Derek Redmond and his family following the death of his father, Jim.



Jim was a torch bearer when London hosted the Olympic Games in 2012.

“He tried to talk me out of [finishing] at first,” Derek recalled during an interview with BBC in 2012. “He was telling me that I had nothing to prove and that I didn’t need to do this, but I told him I was going to finish. Then he said that we would do it together.”

“So we did, and I limped over the line in tears.”

