Russia’s faltering invasion of Ukraine is apparently adding to logistics problems in the country’s routine annual military draft, which is supposed to process and train 120,000 conscripts.

British military intelligence officials said the latest draft cycle will begin Nov. 1, a month later than usual.

“The late start to the cycle is an indication of growing pressures on Russia’s ability to train and equip a large number of new conscripted personnel,” British officials tweeted Tuesday.

Training, equipping and deploying personnel is a challenge whether they are recruited or conscripted, and during peace or wartime conditions, analysts say.

“Deficiences within the Russian administrative and logistical systems will continue to undermine these efforts,” British officials said.

Russia’s latest draft cycle comes after President Vladimir Putin signed the annual conscription order on Sept. 30. It is separate from the earlier military mobilization order that has prompted protests in the country.

• Mike Glenn can be reached at mglenn@washingtontimes.com.