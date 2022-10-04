White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday insisted Americans are seeing “real savings” on gas prices, even as prices continue to climb north after a brief decline.

“Prices are going down by more than $1 per gallon and these are real savings. You are talking about a savings of $100 per month for an average family with two cars,” Ms. Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House.

Consumers across the country are paying an average of $3.80 per gallon for regular gasoline, according to AAA, an automobile organization. That’s up from a week ago when gas prices averaged $3.74 per gallon and a year ago when it was roughly $3.20 per gallon.

After prices receded from a high national average of $5 per gallon in June, the price at the pump jumped this week by as much as 60 cents per gallon in some regions.

In California, the average price of gas is $6.38 per gallon, a 62-cent increase over the past week. Gas prices in Arizona jumped by 40 cents to $4.49 per gallon, according to AAA’s data.

The Los Angeles region saw prices increase 15.3 cents last week to an average of $6.26 per gallon. It was the 27th straight day of rising gas prices in Los Angeles County.

Ms. Jean-Pierre dismissed the higher prices on the West Coast, saying they were isolated occurrences. She also acknowledged that there is more work to do on gas prices.

Several factors are sending gasoline prices north, including a refinery fire in the Midwest, the OPEC consortium hinting that it will significantly cut production when it meets this week, facility maintenance on West Coast refineries and Hurricane Ian affecting refineries along the Gulf of Mexico.

Also affecting gas prices is a looming European ban on Russian oil which will take place in December.

