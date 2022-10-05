Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose won’t be supporting President Biden’s reelection bid in 2024 if he decides to pursue another term in the White House.

Mr. Rose, running against GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis this year, said it’s time to “turn the page” on the current political leaders and climate. Mr. Rose also served in the Biden administration as a COVID-19 adviser to the Pentagon last year.

“I do not think that Donald Trump should run in 2024. I do not think that Joe Biden should run in 2024,” he told Fox 5 New York. “I’m sick and tired of that generation being in power. We’ve got to move on.”

Mr. Rose’s comments follow reports that Mr. Biden had allegedly told the Rev. Al Sharpton he planned to seek reelection in 2024.

Mr. Biden, however, has not formally announced his bid for a second term.

Mr. Rose previously represented New York’s 11th Congressional District for one term before losing to Ms. Malliotakis in 2020. He was the second Democrat to flip the seat in 30 years.

The two are expected to face a close race in the district that’s considered New York City’s only swing House district, comprised of Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

