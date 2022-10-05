Kanye West took aim at the Black Lives Matter movement Tuesday, just a day after causing a stir by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his Paris fashion show.

The rapper posted a picture on his Instagram story that read “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now its over. You’re welcome.”

Mr. West, 45, was seemingly referring to reports that multiple movement organizers spent millions of dollars in donations on extravagant personal purchases in 2020 rather than on community aid.

BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors was the only voting board member in 2020 when the organization raised $90 million, but ended the year with $42 million, according to a report from the New York Times. The newspaper said that the money was spent on consultants, real estate and small organizations.

For example, funds collected by the movement’s administrative arm, the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, were used to purchase a $6 million home in Southern California, according to NPR.

Ms. Cullors’ brother was paid roughly $841,000 to provide security for the property, according to the Times.

Ms. Cullors’ personal purchases have been scrutinized as well, including a $1.4 million home she bought in a largely white, upper-class neighborhood.

Shalomyah Bowers, a fund manager for BLM’s administrative arm, is also being sued by the movement’s grassroots activists for directing grants from the Global Network Foundation to his own consulting firm and to other organizations that agreed to hire his firm.

