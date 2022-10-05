Los Angeles will lift its eviction moratorium in February after the city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to end the COVID-era renter protection policy.

The moratorium is one of the last remaining in the nation. The city council established deadlines for tenants to repay any back rent that was, or will have been, accumulated over the nearly three years the policy was in place, according to the City News Service.

“Two-and-a-half years later, the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people have returned to the workplace, vaccines are widely available, and we are learning to live in this new normal,” Councilman John Lee said, KTLA reported. “The moratorium has served its purpose and now it is time to move on.”

Anyone who missed rental payments from March 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, will have until Aug.1, 2023, to pay down that rent. Those who missed rental payments between Oct. 1, 2021, and Feb. 1, 2023, will have until Feb. 1, 2024, to pay off that overdue rent.

Tenants are still protected from no-fault evictions for unauthorized pets until Jan. 31, 2024. Some other permanent tenant protections came out of the hearing Tuesday, such as residents in rent-controlled apartments can’t be evicted without a documented lease violation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Beginning in February 2024, landlords will be allowed to raise the rent on rent-controlled apartments, which make up about 75% of all units in the city.

