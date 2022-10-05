The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies, known as OPEC+, on Wednesday said it will reduce the amount of oil it produces by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, a move that is likely to drive up oil and gasoline prices in an already tight global market.

The cartel’s reduction is twice what was expected and akin to roughly 2% of the world’s daily usage, a decision that came despite intense lobbying from the U.S. and other countries.

President Biden said he was “concerned” about the decision and labeled it “unnecessary,” according to reporters traveling with him to hurricane-ravaged Florida.

OPEC+ justified its decision by saying it was based on “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks, and the need to enhance the long-term guidance for the oil market.”

This despite intense pressure from top Biden administration officials launching a last-ditch campaign against their foreign counterparts not to curb output, multiple outlets reported.

• Ramsey Touchberry can be reached at rtouchberry@washingtontimes.com.